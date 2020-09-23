Advertisement

Plane lands safely at Burlington airport after emergency call

A plane landed safely at the Burlington International Airport Wednesday after calling in an emergency.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Crews were on edge at the Burlington International Airport Wednesday when an emergency call came in from an incoming plane.

The American Airlines flight from Charlotte landed safely with 45 people on board.

Officials say the pilot called in that the windshield had cracked about 60 miles outside of Burlington, or about 10 minutes prior to landing.

But the plane finished its route normally and was able to make it to the gate with no reported injuries.

“About as good as a phase could go. All the emergency responders from the surrounding departments showed. Everybody came as they should and, fortunately, it was a non-incident,” Airport Operations Manager Gene Richards said.

Richards said the passengers most likely didn’t even know anything happened, and the large emergency response was just a precaution.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

