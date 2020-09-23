Scammers targeting college students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning for college students: scammers are using the pandemic to target you.

The Better Business Bureau says it has received reports about employment scams going after students.

The scammers send an email to a student’s official school email address impersonating a professor or a university department with a job offer.

The student then receives a fake check and is told to send out some money orders or prepaid cards.

That’s how the scammers get their money and personal information.

Students should research any jobs that are offered to them.

