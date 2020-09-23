School bus accident in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N. H. (WCAX) - A scary moment for students on a school bus in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were notified of an accident on Route 10 in Hanover involving a bus.

The bus was heading south at the time but came to a stop against a guardrail in the northbound lane.

About a dozen kids were on the bus at the time along with two adult monitors.

They were heading to the nearby middle school and Ray Elementary School.

None of the children or monitors were injured.

Witnesses say it appears the woman driving the bus had a medical emergency. She was transported from the scene. We do not know her current condition.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.