State Police to move central Vermont barracks to Berlin

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - The State Police are planning to move the central Vermont barracks from Middlesex to Berlin.

Plans call for renovating the state-owned building that once housed the Midstate Regional Library just off Interstate 89 in Berlin into a state-of-the-art barracks.

Work could start this fall.

It is scheduled to be completed by late 2021.

Berlin is in the process of extending a municipal sewer line along the largely undeveloped stretch of Paine Turnpike North where the barracks will be located.

The town is hoping to secure a new town center designation for the area.

