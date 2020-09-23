Advertisement

State Police to move central Vermont barracks to Berlin

The Vermont State Police are moving their barracks in Central Vermont.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - The State Police are planning to move the central Vermont barracks from Middlesex to Berlin.

Plans call for renovating the state-owned building that once housed the Midstate Regional Library just off Interstate 89 in Berlin into a state-of-the-art barracks.

Work could start this fall.

It is scheduled to be completed by late 2021.

Berlin is in the process of extending a municipal sewer line along the largely undeveloped stretch of Paine Turnpike North where the barracks will be located.

The town is hoping to secure a new town center designation for the area. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

