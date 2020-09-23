Advertisement

Tips for interpreting COVID stats

(GIM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Modeling data on COVID-19 can add context to news and provide facts that illuminate the truth. But how do you know if the statistics you’re hearing about are a good representation of the issue at hand?

Back in late May, CNN ran a graphic saying Vermont had a 50 percent increase in new coronavirus cases. It was technically true, but a bit misleading. That dramatic percentage actually only meant the state had a few more COVID-19 cases because of how low the overall numbers were to begin with.

So what do you need to keep an eye out for when you look at data on the news, websites, or social media? Cat Viglienzoni spoke with St. Michael’s College economics professor Patrick Walsh for some general tips.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin County kids run their own year-round farmstand

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
It’s a small business in every sense of the term. A group of young people in Franklin County are finding fun in running their own farmstand.

AP

New Hampshire senators seek funding for bus, ferry operators

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's U.S. senators are joining several New England colleagues in seeking federal funding for bus, motorcoach and passenger ferry companies that are struggling because of the coronavirus.

AP

Ranked-choice voting in Maine a go for presidential election

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Maine Supreme Court decision means ranked-choice voting will be used for the first time in a presidential race anywhere in the United States.

News

Breaking the stigma surrounding self-harm and suicide

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Sarah Binshadler with the Counseling Services of Addison County about breaking down the stigma around suicide and how to talk to someone about it if you’re concerned.

Latest News

News

School bus accident in Hanover, New Hampshire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A scary moment for students on a school bus in Hanover, New Hampshire.

News

Montpelier City Council to discuss winter parking proposal

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Montpelier City Council is considering a proposal to change the parking structure during the winter during a meeting Wednesday night.

News

State Police to move central Vermont barracks to Berlin

Updated: 2 hours ago
The State Police are planning to move the central Vermont barracks from Middlesex to Berlin.

News

First batch of Vermont ballots on their way to voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office says the first batch of mail-in ballots went out Tuesday.

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

News

4 NY residents indicted on federal meth charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Four people from northern New York are facing federal drug charges for allegedly planning to make meth.