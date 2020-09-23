Advertisement

Two firefighters injured in Williston warehouse fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An overnight fire in Williston has two firefighters hurt.

The Williston Fire Department responded to a fire at the Vermont Commercial Warehouse off Boyer Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighter Prescott Nadeau says two firefighters were injured while battling the flames. Only one had to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

We’re told the fire was knocked down in an hour, but the ceiling was what made it tough to fight.

“The fire was a bit stubborn. It made its way into the ceiling of the out building which houses a fire pump for the commercial warehouse, so firefighters worked diligently to make sure we extinguished all the fire, not just in the building itself, but all up in the ceiling area as well,” said Nadeau.

Multiple units responded to the fire because of staffing shortages at the Williston Fire Department.

Nadeau says the police department also helped out, pulling nearly 400 feet of hose to the far side of the building.

We’re told it’s not suspicious at this time.

