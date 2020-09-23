Advertisement

UVM Health Network pushes back against regulator’s budget cuts

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The leader of the UVM Health Network, Vermont’s largest health care network, is pushing back against state regulators, saying mandated budget cuts will put a further strain on access to patient care and make it more expensive.

In a letter to the Green Mountain Care Board Wednesday, CEO John Brumsted said he’s concerned that the budget review process has become “untethered from equitable, legal and financial principles.”

The push back comes after the board’s decision last week to cut back hospital budgets.

“We need the resources available to support our people so that we can provide care for everybody that comes to us,” Brumsted told WCAX.

UVM asked for approval of a $1.4 billion budget across the board. But the Green Mountain Care Board approved about $1.1 billion. The network asked regulators for an increase of 8.5% at Central Vermont Medical Center, 5.75% at Porter Hospital, and 8% at the UVM Medical Center. Instead, regulators approved 7% for CVMC, 4% at Porter, and 6% at UVMMC.

Brumsted NOW wants regulators to reverse budget cuts to Porter Hospital and he wants the board to reconsider how rate increases are determined. “We can’t plan around not knowing over the next year to 18 months what dollars are going to flow into our system,” he said.

The board is still in the budget process and is not allowed to comment on Brumsted’s letter. Its challenge is to make sure hospitals can set high enough rates to keep providing needed services while also containing runaway health care costs.

This all comes in a year in which the coronavirus pandemic has thrown hospital budgets for a loop. The pandemic forced hospitals to suspend elective procedures, which slowed down revenue. At the same time, they faced additional expenses for items like PPE. The financial strain across many of Vermont’s hospitals has been years in the making because of workforce challenges, more people using their services, and the rising cost of prescription drugs.

“There will undoubtedly be impacts, first on our people having to work harder to meet the need. And there may be difficulties with access to services,” Brumsted said.

The new fiscal year for hospitals begins on October 1. The GMCB officials say there will be another meeting next Tuesday to hear the UVM Health network’s concerns.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Businesses find new ways to operate during pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
How are businesses adjusting how they operate during the pandemic? Our media partners at Seven Days are taking a closer look. Celine McArthur spoke with Ken Picard about what he found.

News

Businesses find new ways to operate during pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WCAX 5 p.m. News, Part 2

Politics

Hassan pushes Fauci on vaccine transparency

Updated: 36 minutes ago
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan told top health officials Tuesday she’s concerned Americans are losing confidence in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

Politics

Cobb says support for Stefanik puts ACA in jeopardy

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tedra Cobb, The Democrat running for New York’s 21st Congressional District, held a virtual event Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Senate holding off on filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

Latest News

News

CVPH employee who works close to patients tests positive for COVID

Updated: 48 minutes ago
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

News

UVM Health Network pushes back against GMCB budget cuts

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The leader of the UVM Health Network, Vermont’s largest health care network, is pushing back against state regulators, saying mandated budget cuts will put a further strain on access to patient care and make it more expensive.

News

School bus driver dies after suffering medical event on bus

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

AP

Virtual campfire kicks off new program for blind students in NH

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Blind and low-vision students will be learning how to toast marshmallows over a campfire, and build confidence, as part of a vocational rehabilitation program.