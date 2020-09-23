Advertisement

Virtual campfire kicks off new program for blind students in NH

Cropped Photo: Kevin Smith / CC BY 2.0
Cropped Photo: Kevin Smith / CC BY 2.0(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Blind and low-vision students will be learning how to toast marshmallows over a campfire, and build confidence, as part of a vocational rehabilitation program.

The state Department of Education is hosting a “Virtual Campfire” on Friday evening for students, their families and teachers.

The online event highlights a new initiative called Collaborative Engagement-NH to increase engagement, self-assuredness and social skills for blind and low-vision students.

Participants have been sent a kit to make s’mores and will be guided through the process of making them during the online session. 

