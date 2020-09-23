Advertisement

Welch credits Vt. delegation for averting USCIS furloughs

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A shutdown in Washington has been avoided after a government funding bill passed the U.S. House Tuesday Tuesday night.

The bill approves the government’s funding until December 11th. It contains tens of billions of dollars in relief for struggling farmers. It also prevents over one thousand furloughs of Vermonters at the United States Immigration Services in Franklin County.

Welch, along with the rest of Vermont’s congressional delegation worked to avert the planned layoffs. Welch says passing the bill is good news for Vermonters, as many people will be keeping their jobs.

“Amidst this bitter election and amidst the partisanship that exist in Washington, there are things that have to get done and on a joint basis we are getting them done,” Welch said.

The bill also helps fund federal nutrition programs, including the pandemic EBT program.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate and be signed by President Trump.

Plan to furlough thousands of federal immigration workers canceled

Leahy: USCIS furloughs postponed

