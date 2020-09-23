BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

September 27, 2020

We continue our focus on suicide prevention. We’ve been talking to experts all week and we will continue that Sunday morning. Our guest is Kristen Briggs from the Clara Martin Center. Briggs will provide a checklist of things to do if you think a loved one might harm themselves.

We will also go over new poll numbers in the race for Vermont Governor.

Plus, we’ll take a look at the governor’s race in the Granite State too. See how the top contenders answer the same three questions.

Our New Hampshire Bureau Chief Adam Sullivan provides analysis about how the race for president could affect other races.

And we’ll talk to Jenny Rushlow, the Associate Dean for Environmental Programs at the Vermont Law School, about lawmakers overriding the Governor’s veto of a major climate bill.

Host: Darren Perron

