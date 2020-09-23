Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready for a summer rerun! Time to get the flip flops and shorts out again!

We will have some quiet weather for the next several days, and our temperatures will be warming up into the mid 70s by the end of the week, and the upper 70s are possible over the weekend.

A cold front will approach late Sunday with clouds and a chance of showers. There will be a chance of showers on Monday, with showers likely on Tuesday. Cooler weather will return with highs back in the 60s early next week, and upper 50s by the end of next week.

Take MAX Advantage of this last blast of summer while it’s here!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A bit more in the way of clouds today, but also warmer temperatures.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
The first few days of fall will have a warmup. By the weekend, we'll have highs in the 70s (near 80 in spots Saturday). Early next week looks more active with showers expected, and we can certainly use the rain.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
The WCAX Noon News.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dave has the latest forecast

Forecast

Tuesday Weathercast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Your Tuesday evening outlook

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Warmer weather is on the way with temperatures reaching the 70s!

Forecast

Warming up for the first day of fall.

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Fall officially arrives at 9:30 today. A few high thin clouds are possible east, otherwise it will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will warm up as we get into the first few days of fall, with 70s making a comeback.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Monday weathercast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
Your Monday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
More clear nights and sunny days ahead, but temperatures will moderate into the 70s again!

Forecast

More sunshine on the way, with warmer temperatures.

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
High pressure will continue to bring sunny skies today. Tonight won't be as cold as the past few nights. Temperatures will warm up as we get into the first few days of fall. Only a few showers are expected by Friday, and we really need rain.