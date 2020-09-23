BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready for a summer rerun! Time to get the flip flops and shorts out again!

We will have some quiet weather for the next several days, and our temperatures will be warming up into the mid 70s by the end of the week, and the upper 70s are possible over the weekend.

A cold front will approach late Sunday with clouds and a chance of showers. There will be a chance of showers on Monday, with showers likely on Tuesday. Cooler weather will return with highs back in the 60s early next week, and upper 50s by the end of next week.

Take MAX Advantage of this last blast of summer while it’s here!

