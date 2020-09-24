Advertisement

3 arrested for Clinton County car break-ins, credit card larceny

(KJCT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New York State Police have arrested three people for several thefts in the North Country earlier this month.

Police say Kimberly Courtright, 35, Joseph Urban, 37, and Timothy McCaffrey, 36, all from Port Henry, took wallets and purses from several vehicles in Plattsburgh and Chazy and used stolen credit and debit cards to buy things at several businesses in the Plattsburgh area.

They were all arrested and cited to appear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NY teens charged with stealing, crashing pickup

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two teens are facing charges for crashing a stolen car in Malone, New York.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Watch Live: Gov. Cuomo briefing

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to address the situation during a Thursday morning briefing.

News

NY man dies in fall at Stowe waterfall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Stowe Police say a New York man died after falling at a local waterfall Wednesday.

Latest News

News

State finding it harder to secure foster families during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
While the Department for Children and Families already had a tough time securing enough foster families for Vermont’s kids in need, the pandemic has created more problems.

News

State to hold virtual job fair for the Vermont ski industry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Thursday there will be a virtual job fair to help Vermonters find their new calling.

News

ACLU of Vermont weighs in on police discipline discussion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
An attorney with the ACLU of Vermont says they have a 10-point plan that focuses on reimagining policing in Vermont.

News

Vermont State Police to roll out body cameras following years of discussion

Updated: 3 hours ago
As people here and across the country demand greater police accountability, Vermont’s largest police force is finally getting body cameras.

News

Data shows Vt. minorities four times more likely to get COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New data from the Vermont Department of Health shows minority Vermonters are four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19.

News

Health Dept.: Vt. minorities four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
New data from the Vermont Department of Health shows minority Vermonters are four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19.