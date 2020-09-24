3 arrested for Clinton County car break-ins, credit card larceny

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New York State Police have arrested three people for several thefts in the North Country earlier this month.

Police say Kimberly Courtright, 35, Joseph Urban, 37, and Timothy McCaffrey, 36, all from Port Henry, took wallets and purses from several vehicles in Plattsburgh and Chazy and used stolen credit and debit cards to buy things at several businesses in the Plattsburgh area.

They were all arrested and cited to appear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.

