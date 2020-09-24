Advertisement

ACLU of Vermont weighs in on police discipline discussion

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As calls for police reform intensify in Burlington, the ACLU of Vermont offers its insight on what a disciplinary body should look like.

Jay Diaz, an attorney with the ACLU, joined in on Wednesday’s charter change committee discussion on changing oversight of police. The debate has been ongoing for two weeks, ever since the city council approved a resolution asking the committee to look into the possibility of changing the city’s charter to allow a public body to fire officers accused of misconduct and excessive force.

Diaz says the ACLU has a 10-point plan that focuses on reimagining policing in Vermont. He says the three main tenets of changing oversight are public trust, independence and broad authority.

“That means an entity that is transparent, that is meaningful accountable and that is democratic," said Diaz. "So it must be representative of the community and it must be representative of its diversity of thought, diversity of identity, and include people from all walks of life.”

Diaz believes the oversight should be independent of police and focus on the department overtime to look for improvements. He also says the board should have broad authority to conduct discipline in a variety of matters that impact the public, such as use of force, unlawful search, seizure and arrest, and use of explicit language.

Acting Chief Jon Murad says the city’s current police commission already meets the standard of being independent, transparent and community-driven.

“This is a body of independent citizens of this city. They are appointed and selected by you, the members of the city council. They’re not under the control of the chief. They’re not under control of the mayor," Murad said.

Murad did, however, agree there’s work to do regarding the police commission’s authority and power.

"That is a place where we can talk about whether or not there needs to be additional steps to create some of the things that have been observed with regard to saying ‘Can this entity do this? Can this entity demand this? Can this entity have a certain amount of influence over outcomes?’ he said.

The charter change committee agreed to recess until next Wednesday at 5:30.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACLU of Vermont weighs in on police discipline discussion

Updated: 1 hour ago
ACLU of Vermont weighs in on police discipline discussion

News

Body of missing New Hampshire man found

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police believe they have found the body of a missing New Hampshire man and are calling his death suspicious.

News

VSP: Road signs vandalized in Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police are investigating after a number of road signs were vandalized in Charleston.

News

Vermont State Police to roll out body cameras following years of discussion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Body cameras for Vermont State Police have been a yearslong debate following concerns of the storage costs for all of the footage, but now VSP plans to roll them out by the end of 2020.

Latest News

News

Businesses find new ways to operate during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
How are businesses adjusting how they operate during the pandemic? Our media partners at Seven Days are taking a closer look. Celine McArthur spoke with Ken Picard about what he found.

News

Businesses find new ways to operate during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
WCAX 5 p.m. News, Part 2

Politics

Hassan pushes Fauci on vaccine transparency

Updated: 6 hours ago
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan told top health officials Tuesday she’s concerned Americans are losing confidence in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

Politics

Cobb says support for Stefanik puts ACA in jeopardy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tedra Cobb, The Democrat running for New York’s 21st Congressional District, held a virtual event Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Senate holding off on filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

News

CVPH employee who works close to patients tests positive for COVID

Updated: 6 hours ago
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.