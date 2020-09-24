Another quiet day today, except for an isolated shower or two.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backdoor cold front in Canada will sink to the south today, and may touch off an isolated shower near the Canadian border. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The front will stall out in our region on Friday, but will do little except touch off an isolated shower or two. This front will move back into Canada as a warm front Friday night, bringing a return to summer weather over the weekend. Highs by Sunday will be in the low 80s.

A pattern change is on the way for next week, and though it won’t be as pleasant for being outdoors, it is some good news for the drought and brush fire risk. Models differ, but the trend is for showers Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s...eventually cooling into the low 60s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.