Body of missing New Hampshire man found

ATKINSON AND GILMANTON ACADEMY GRANT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police believe they have found the body of a missing New Hampshire man and are calling his death suspicious.

25-year-old Jonathan Amerault of Keene was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up for work.

His friends and family hadn’t heard from him since Saturday.

His body was found late Wednesday, 66 miles Northeast of Keene in the township of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant, on the border of Maine.

Investigators don’t believe the public is in any danger but they are continuing to investigate what happened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

