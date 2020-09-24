Boil-water notice in Barton Village

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You might lose water for a while in Barton Village. And if you are on the village water system, you’re advised to boil your water before drinking it.

The village is doing some work on the lines trying to isolate a leak.

They say to expect a water shortage for up to a week. And the village is asking residents to cut back on water usage if possible, like limiting shower time, not washing cars and limiting laundry.

The city issued the boil-water notice in case the work contaminates the drinking water on the way to your tap.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.