Data shows Vt. minorities four times more likely to get COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data from the Vermont Health Department shows minority Vermonters are four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19.

We’re told every week, Black, Indigenous and people of color make up at least seven percent of the new cases, but only six percent of Vermonters are BIPOC.

Here’s what else the research shows:

BIPOC cases are more likely to report working in the manufacturing industry, compared to white non-Hispanic cases.

They tend to be younger than white non-Hispanic people with COVID-19.

They have a higher hospitalization rate than white non-Hispanic people with COVID-19.

Health experts say they are a number of factors at play including racism and socioeconomic disadvantage

