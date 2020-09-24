Advertisement

Drug bust at Essex apartment complex

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court this winter after a drug bust at a local apartment complex.

Essex Police say they went to Autumn Pond Way Tuesday night after getting a noise disturbance call.

They say they were allowed inside the apartment unit and found nearly 30 grams of meth, 5 grams of cocaine, 16 hydromorphone pills and nearly $2400 dollars in cash.

35-year-old Matthew Balas will be in court in December.

