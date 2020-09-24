Williston firefighter fell through floor of burning building

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say two Williston firefighters injured fighting a warehouse fire Tuesday will be okay.

Firefighters responded to the Vermont Commercial Warehouse on Boyer Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say one firefighter hurt their ankle, and the other fell through an opening in the floor inside the building.

The building was several hundred feet away from where the engine could get to, so Williston Police helped stretch fire hose to attack the fire.

Officials say the fire was caused by excessive heat from mechanical equipment running near flammable materials. There was no immediate estimate of the damage.

