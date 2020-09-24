Advertisement

Firefighters warn of dry conditions after recent brush fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters warn of dry conditions making flames easier to spark.

The Putney Fire Department was busy on Wednesday with a brush fire on Roberts Farm Lane.

They say someone shot tannerite, which is an explosive target used during firearms practice.

Firefighters say they had to use 2,000 gallons of water because the fire got in the roots of the trees.

They say there is a burn ban in effect to include any outdoor fires and that you can be held financially responsible for a fire that gets out of control.

