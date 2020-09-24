Advertisement

How one school is making in-person learning work

Tunbridge Central School has been teaching through a full, in-person learning model.
Tunbridge Central School has been teaching through a full, in-person learning model.(Olivia Lyons)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - When Vermont education officials announced Tuesday that schools could expand in-person learning options and go back to all five-days in-person, Tunbridge Central School is one of the schools that decided to do just that.

“It’s really an equity issue. We felt that it was most fair for most children," said Michael Livingston, the school’s principal.

The school day is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students are greeted by staff, given health checks, and spend most of their day in outdoor classrooms the community helped build. For the most part, students say they are happy being back full-time.

“Yeah, we come here five days a week. It’s no big deal,” said eighth-grader Jordan Castro.

“We come here five days a week, but I don’t necessarily think it’s the greatest idea. I like to see my friends, but I don’t think it’s the greatest idea corona-wise,” said Emma Morrill, a seventh-grader at the school. But she also says they wouldn’t want to learn through a hybrid model because of how difficult remote learning was in the spring. “We’d look at it and we wouldn’t know how to do it, or the internet wouldn’t come in for most of us.”

The White River Valley Supervisory Union put a lot of planning into how they would make this work. “It has exceeded my expectations in a huge way," said Livingston.

Karen Colby, a math teacher at the school, says she is good with being back and teaching outside. “There are challenges with it, but it’s gone well and we know it’s the safest place for us to be with students, so I think we are all embracing that," she said.

The new school rules are nothing like what students are used to, but for fifth-grader Oren Chapam, the outdoor experience is a benefit to being back. “We have mask breaks because you have fresh air and it’s not all cramped inside," he said.

It’s going so well, Livingston says some students who chose to begin school through a remote learning model, are returning to school instead.

“I honestly really like it. I like being around my friends and stuff and it is hard because you can’t high five and stuff like that," said eighth-grader Ellis Bogardus.

About 100 students go to the school. Livingston says the small size made tailoring the curriculum for students’ in-person return a bit easier. Even if there is no way to prove that being outside is preventing COVID cases within the school, he says it can’t hurt. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to be able to be back here with the kids for whatever amount of time we have. Obviously, we hope that can go as long as possible," he said.

As more schools are returning to in-person learning, they may start looking at schools, like Tunbridge to find ideas on how to make that work.

Related Story:

Vt. education officials loosen restrictions; inter-school sports to begin Saturday

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

NY urged to avoid another surge of virus in jails, prisons

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Family members of incarcerated New Yorkers and corrections officers are calling on the state’s lawmakers and governor to ensure prisons and jails won’t again face a staffing shortage, barriers to social distancing and dangerous rationing of protective gear ahead of the next COVID-19 surge or pandemic.

AP

Small hamlet named Swastika keeps name, despite complaint

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime.

AP

Watch Live: Sununu COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a COVID briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch live at 3 p.m.

News

Lamoille County’s Zero Suicide Initiative

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Michael Hartman from Lamoille County Mental Health Services about how his agency is using outreach to make sure people don’t suffer in silence.

Latest News

AP

New Hampshire Supreme Court hears school funding case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is again entering the longstanding debate over how the state pays for public schools. Back in the 1990s, the court ruled that the state had a duty to provide and pay for an adequate education.

News

NH teen indicted on murder charge stemming from dad’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge stemming from the death of his father last year.

News

NY man dies in fall at Stowe waterfall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stowe Police say a New York man died after falling at a local waterfall Wednesday.

News

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision spurs NYC protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to address the situation during a Thursday morning briefing.

News

Police: 20-year-old killed; hit by two different cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Manchester, Vermont, man was killed after getting hit twice on Route 7 in Shaftsbury Wednesday night.