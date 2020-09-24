Advertisement

How will internet service providers use relief money to help Vermonters?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly half of the federal COVID-19 relief money set aside to build up broadband across Vermont is set to serve more than 1,600 homes.

Just under $4 million was awarded to six different internet service providers.

So internet service providers are getting the money they need in rural areas, but how will it work?

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vt. Public Service Commissioner June Tierney to find out. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

