Indoor dining restrictions to be eased in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to move tables closer together starting Oct. 1 if they install barriers between them.

Currently, tables must be placed at least 6 feet apart to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

With the weather getting colder, restaurants have been asking the state to loosen restrictions for indoor dining.

Meanwhile, the state is recommending that trick-or-treaters carry hand sanitizer if they head out to collect Halloween candy and find ways to stay 6 feet away from others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says trick-or-treating should be avoided altogether.

