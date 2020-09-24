Advertisement

Lamoille County’s Zero Suicide Initiative

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and all week on the Channel 3 News we’ve been focusing on mental health and suicide prevention.

One of those efforts, the Zero Suicide Initiative in Lamoille County, aims to forge community connections to prevent suicide

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Michael Hartman from Lamoille County Mental Health Services about how his agency is using outreach to make sure people don’t suffer in silence.

Related Stories:

Breaking the stigma surrounding self-harm and suicide

How to recognize warning signs of suicide

Help for Vermonters struggling with thoughts of self-harm

TO FIND HELP:

VERMONT CARE PARTNERS INTAKE & CRISIS LINES: https://vermontcarepartners.org/intake-and-crisis-lines/

HOTLINES & SCREENING TOOLS:

-Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) -- www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

-VT Crisis Text Line: Text “VT” to 741741

Text VT to 741741 - Crisis Text Line is FREE - 24/7 support.

You get an automated text response first, and then a response from a trained crisis counselor. They work with you until you are cool and calm and have a positive plan for next steps.

-The Trevor Project: www.thetrevorproject.org

Trevor Lifeline: 866-488-7386 www.TrevorSpace.org Trevor Chat: 202-304-1200 Trevor Text: Text the word “Trevor”

Providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.

-Vermont Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline - 800-228-7395

-Vermont Statewide Sexual Violence Hotline - 800-489-7273

-VTHelplink.org: 802-565-LINK

Connects people to the drug and alcohol support services they need.

-Trans Lifeline: www.translifeline.org 877-565-8860

-Veterans Crisis Line: www.veteranscrisisline.net 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and PRESS 1

-Mental Health Agency Crisis Line Numbers by Region: https://vermontcarepartners.org/crisis-lines/

PDF Download https://vtspc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/VT-crisis-lines-resource.pdf

-Vermont 211:

• Dial 2-1-1 anywhere in Vermont or visit www.Vermont211.org to get live referral help to public and private state and community services.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

NY urged to avoid another surge of virus in jails, prisons

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Family members of incarcerated New Yorkers and corrections officers are calling on the state’s lawmakers and governor to ensure prisons and jails won’t again face a staffing shortage, barriers to social distancing and dangerous rationing of protective gear ahead of the next COVID-19 surge or pandemic.

AP

Small hamlet named Swastika keeps name, despite complaint

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime.

AP

Watch Live: Sununu COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a COVID briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch live at 3 p.m.

Latest News

News

How one school is making in-person learning work

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
When Vermont education officials announced Tuesday that schools could expand in-person learning options and go back to all five-days in-person, Tunbridge Central School is one of the schools that decided to do just that.

AP

New Hampshire Supreme Court hears school funding case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is again entering the longstanding debate over how the state pays for public schools. Back in the 1990s, the court ruled that the state had a duty to provide and pay for an adequate education.

News

NH teen indicted on murder charge stemming from dad’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge stemming from the death of his father last year.

News

NY man dies in fall at Stowe waterfall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stowe Police say a New York man died after falling at a local waterfall Wednesday.

News

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision spurs NYC protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to address the situation during a Thursday morning briefing.

News

Police: 20-year-old killed; hit by two different cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Manchester, Vermont, man was killed after getting hit twice on Route 7 in Shaftsbury Wednesday night.