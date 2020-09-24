Local leaders pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - For the final day, the body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose outside the Supreme Court and President Trump will be paying his respects Thursday.

On Wednesday, lawmakers of all parties reacted with statements filled with grief and praise for Ginsburg’s life and legacy, including some from our region.

Senator Patrick Leahy paid his respects to Ginsburg and says she leaves a gigantic hole in our Judicial branch.

“Over the next few weeks, I am going to argue for Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish: that her replacement on the court be nominated by the next president," said Leahy in a statement.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik disagrees and says the seat should be filled as soon as possible.

“She really led a life of historic achievements, and for so many women, particularly of that generation and how challenging it was to break through in so many industries. She was one of the few women in her law school class and to be seated at the highest court of the land is such a remarkable achievement and something we’re very proud of in New York,” said Stefanik.

President Trump says he’ll nominate a woman this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.