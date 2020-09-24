New Hampshire Supreme Court hears school funding case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court is again entering the longstanding debate over how the state pays for public schools. Back in the 1990s, the court ruled that the state had a duty to provide and pay for an adequate education.

On Thursday, it heard arguments in the case of four school districts that argue the state has failed to do so. A trial court agreed with their claim that the formula the state uses to provide all schools with about $3,600 per pupil is unconstitutional but declined to order the amount be roughly tripled as the plaintiffs requested.

