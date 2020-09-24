New York sees increase in visitors to High Peaks region

KEENE VALLEY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it is seeing more foot traffic in the High Peaks region this year because of the pandemic.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says it’s a good problem to have. The traffic brings more people into the area and boosting the economy, but he says they are also seeing negative impacts like trails littered with garbage.

DEC officials last year created a task force to monitor the heavy use of the area, including parking congestion and waste management issues at trailheads.

“Ultimately, making sure that everyone understands they all have a role in this. This is our shared resource. We are all in this together and we want to see our spaces treated with respect and left as they were,” Seggos said.

The state has issued a free shuttle to ease the parking problems.

