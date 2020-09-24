Advertisement

NH teen indicted on murder charge stemming from dad’s death

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge stemming from the death of his father last year.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Thursday that 18-year-old Joseph Beam was indicted in connection with the death of 41-year-old Jason Beam in Antrim. MacDonald says Joseph Beam faces a charge of first-degree murder and is accused of assaulting his father with a hammer and a knife.

Police arrested Joseph Beam on Nov. 1, 2019, and he has been held without bail since. Authorities have said that’s the day his father was killed.

Related Story:

NH juvenile arrested in connection with homicide

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

AP

New Hampshire Supreme Court hears school funding case

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is again entering the longstanding debate over how the state pays for public schools. Back in the 1990s, the court ruled that the state had a duty to provide and pay for an adequate education.

News

NY man dies in fall at Stowe waterfall

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Stowe Police say a New York man died after falling at a local waterfall Wednesday.

News

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision spurs NYC protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to address the situation during a Thursday morning briefing.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

News

Police: 20-year-old killed; hit by two different cars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Manchester, Vermont, man was killed after getting hit twice on Route 7 in Shaftsbury Wednesday night.

News

NY teens charged with stealing, crashing pickup

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two teens are facing charges for crashing a stolen car in Malone, New York.

News

3 arrested for Clinton County car break-ins, credit card larceny

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The New York State Police have arrested three people for several thefts in the North Country earlier this month.

News

NY man dies in fall at Stowe waterfall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Stowe Police say a New York man died after falling at a local waterfall Wednesday.

News

State finding it harder to secure foster families during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
While the Department for Children and Families already had a tough time securing enough foster families for Vermont’s kids in need, the pandemic has created more problems.

News

State to hold virtual job fair for the Vermont ski industry

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Thursday there will be a virtual job fair to help Vermonters find their new calling.