NH teen indicted on murder charge stemming from dad’s death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge stemming from the death of his father last year.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Thursday that 18-year-old Joseph Beam was indicted in connection with the death of 41-year-old Jason Beam in Antrim. MacDonald says Joseph Beam faces a charge of first-degree murder and is accused of assaulting his father with a hammer and a knife.

Police arrested Joseph Beam on Nov. 1, 2019, and he has been held without bail since. Authorities have said that’s the day his father was killed.

