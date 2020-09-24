NY judge dismisses town of Plattsburgh lawsuit against city

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York Judge has dismissed the town of Plattsburgh’s lawsuit against the city over the annexation of a parcel of land.

The town of Plattsburgh filed a lawsuit against the city at the end of August over the annexation process for the 220-plus acre parcel on Rugar Street. The city bought the land from the town and now wants to expand the city limits. But town officials had objected to a public hearing being held on the issue, saying it was not an essential meeting during a pandemic.

With the judge’s decision, the hearing will be allowed.

