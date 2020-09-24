NY man dies in fall at Stowe waterfall

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Police say a New York man died after falling at a local waterfall Wednesday.

Police and rescue crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports that someone fell in the water at Bingham Falls, just off the Mountain Road close to Stowe Mountain Resort. Technical rescue teams went down to the falls and found Daniel Davis, 36, of New York City, in about 10-feet of water. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person who had fallen into the water was rescued by a bystander.

Authorities say Davis was visiting Vermont with his family. An autopsy is pending.

The waterfall has been the site of other fatal accidents, including the death of a Burlington man in 2018.

