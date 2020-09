BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two teens are facing charges for crashing a stolen car in Malone, New York.

Police say the two 15-year-olds from Tupper Lake crashed the stolen Chevrolet Silverado on Bloomer Road Wednesday. The driver lost control while on a gravel part of the road and hit some trees.

Neither teen was hurt.

