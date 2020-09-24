NY urged to avoid another surge of virus in jails, prisons

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Family members of incarcerated New Yorkers and corrections officers are calling on the state’s lawmakers and governor to ensure prisons and jails won’t again face a staffing shortage, barriers to social distancing and dangerous rationing of protective gear ahead of the next COVID-19 surge or pandemic.

Testing of people with symptoms at the state’s prisons and New York City jails revealed thousands of COVID-19 infections among incarcerated individuals and guards, who called on the state and New York City to act at a Tuesday legislative hearing.

Unions and reform groups urged New York to require regular COVID-19 testing, improve ventilation systems, increase funding and hiring for correctional health care and ensure all guards and inmates wear masks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)