Police: 20-year-old killed; hit by two different cars

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Manchester, Vt. man was killed after getting hit twice on Route 7 in Shaftsbury Wednesday night.

State police tell us a driver told them they saw a man walk out in front of their car. Troopers say it appears that driver tried to brake and swerve to miss the man, but hit him with the driver’s side of the car.

Another driver right behind that car then hit the man head-on.

Officers say the man was 20-year-old Frederic Wu.

He died on the road and his car was found 100 feet down an embankment.

Both north and southbound lanes were closed from around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

They are back open now, but police are still investigating what happened.

