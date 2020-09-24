Restaurants work to bounce back after lockdown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the fact that we need some rain around here, the warmer weather is a good thing for local restaurants and pubs that, these days, rely on outdoor seating for a boost in business.

Restaurants have been feeling it since March, but when the governor turned the spigot a few months ago allowing for outdoor dining, many places took advantage and will continue to do so.

At Citizen Cider in Burlington, it’s their weekly Hot Dog and a Can promotion. You get a McKenzie all-beef hot dog with all the fixings along with any can of cider for $6. The promotion goes from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursdays.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Cheray MacFarland from Citizens Cider about how that’s work, outdoor seating, their special new cider and more. Watch the videos for more.

