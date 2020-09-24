School bus driver who died on the job identified

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - We now know the identity of the New Hampshire school bus driver who died on the job Wednesday.

She was Heather Billingham, 44, of Canaan.

Billingham died at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after suffering a medical emergency while driving her bus in Hanover.

There were about a dozen children and two adult monitors on the bus. None of them were injured.

Ray Elementary School Principal Lauren Amrhein on Wednesday remembered Billingham as a driver who always kept her students first.

“Was always very thoughtful about them, knew the name of every student on the bus. Decorated the bus for every holiday that we had and cared deeply about her students. If I had to guess, she had her students in mind during this incident,” Amrhein said.

