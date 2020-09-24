Springfield Hospital submits plan for state bailout to court

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Springfield Hospital and its associated network of clinics have submitted a plan for a bailout that would be funded by the state of Vermont.

The Lebanon Valley News reports the plan would have the hospital move forward as a separate organization from the network of clinics known as Springfield Medical Care Systems.

The health care organizations submitted the proposed bailout and separation to a court on Friday.

The plan relies on $6 million in “exit funding” from Vermont’s budget and writing off $4.65 million in unpaid taxes.

The funding is included in the budget that the state Legislature will vote on this week.

