Springfield Hospital submits plan for state bailout to court

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Springfield Hospital and its associated network of clinics have submitted a plan for a bailout that would be funded by the state of Vermont.

The Lebanon Valley News reports the plan would have the hospital move forward as a separate organization from the network of clinics known as Springfield Medical Care Systems.

The health care organizations submitted the proposed bailout and separation to a court on Friday.

The plan relies on $6 million in “exit funding” from Vermont’s budget and writing off $4.65 million in unpaid taxes.

The funding is included in the budget that the state Legislature will vote on this week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

