BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday there will be a virtual job fair to help Vermonters find their new calling.

Virtual job fairs are being held every Thursday at 11 a.m. and a nicknamed #Hiring2DayVT.

Governor Phil Scot says Thursday’s meeting features the Vermont ski industry.

