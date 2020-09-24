Sununu calls Trump take on transfer of power ‘inappropriate’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump made “a very inappropriate comment” when he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election.

At a news conference Wednesday, Trump said, “we’re going to have to see what happens” when he was asked if he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Sununu said Thursday there must be a smooth transition, whether an incumbent is the president or on the planning board.

