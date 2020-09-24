Advertisement

Trump Jr. campaigns in Granite State

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., visited New Hampshire Thursday, hoping to swing the Granite State to his father.

New Hampshire is known for its face-to-face, grassroots politics, and as the election quickly approaches, it was the president’s son’s turn to make his pitch to voters. Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. is a bit of a showman. He spoke to a large crowd behind a seafood restaurant in North Conway. The speech was riddled with jokes and insults.

The line to see him formed early. “It’s not the tone, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do,” said Suzanne Scolamiero of Jackson.

However, some Trump fans who adamantly support the president’s policies say the rhetoric is at times over the top. “Toning down it would probably be a good thing to do, but he’s not doing anything different than they have been doing for decades,” said William Gordon of Milton Mills.

During a one-on-one interview after the event, we asked Trump Jr. about his dad’s tone. “Listen, I think it is fair, but the reality is there is a reason you get results, and it’s not because you are always the nice guy,” he said.

He says the president’s results include peace deals overseas, trade deals here at home, and an economy that is quickly bouncing back from a global pandemic. “Joe Biden has been talking about these things for 50 years and yet you can’t name an accomplishment. So, sometimes you have to take that more aggressive stance to get things done, but I get the criticism,” Trump, Jr. said.

The election comes as clashes are taking place in cities across America. Some say the administration has poured gas on the fire. But supporters like Gordon disagree. “Unfortunately, the majority of the issues that most states are dealing with now have been brought on by the states' leadership, not by the federal leadership,” he said.

And others say that Trump, if elected to a second term, will be able to bring people together. “He will stand for the principles that have kept us as one country for over 200 years,” Scolamiero said.

In order to win in New Hampshire, Trump will need to win over independents. “It is the first time in history, where again, in Democrat cities, you get in more trouble for opening up your business to feed your family than you would for burning down someone else’s. I don’t think any independent thinks that is the right thing to do,” Trump Jr. said.

“This election is not about left and right,” said Erik Corbett of Conway, who was among a crowd of Biden supporters who rallied out in front of the event. “It really comes down to right and wrong and good and evil at this point.”

The spouses of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were also recently campaigning in the Granite State. The visits are likely to continue as the election approaches.

In a statement Thursday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said Trump Jr.’s visit to the North Country added nothing to the political discourse, including gutting the Affordable Care Act with his choice of a new Supreme Court justice. “There is no defense for President Trump’s chaotic policies like his lawsuit that would cut 571,000 Granite Staters' protections for health coverage of pre-existing conditions or his disastrous COVID response that has caused our state’s economy to plummet,” he said.

