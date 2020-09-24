Advertisement

UVM reports mostly unchanged enrollment during pandemic

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is reporting two new positive COVID-19 test results this week. That brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases on and off campus to 21.

Of 6,274 test results received between last Thursday and this Thursday from off-campus students, one came back positive. Of the 4,110 on-campus students tested, one has coronavirus. UVM has now received a total of 41,617 student tests since Sept. 7.

Since the fall semester began, no faculty or staff have tested positive, though 450 got tested this week, bringing that total to 1,929 tests. UVM releases these numbers every Thursday.

So does that low number mean UVM’s COVID-19 guidelines are working? UVM officials say most students are complying with the Green and Gold Promise.

So far, about 700 students have been disciplined for COVID-related violations. That’s about 6% of undergraduate students on and off campus who have failed to follow those rules. The university won’t provide a breakdown of offenses and punishments. Officials do say the sanctions include everything from warning letters to fines to educational consequences to probation and suspension.

We’re also learning the pandemic didn’t really impact UVM’s enrollment rate. This fall semester, 10,585 undergraduate students are enrolled. Last fall semester, 10,700 students were. That’s a difference of just 115 students.

We asked how enrollment and coronavirus have impacted UVM’s finances, and they told us to tune into a board meeting Friday for a breakdown. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

