Advertisement

Vermont boy, 9, on a mission to see every US national park

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Jonah Matte and his mom, Lisa Higgins, have walked side by side through all 50 national parks in the contiguous United States.

The now-9-year-old was 5 when the traveling duo took off on their first adventure.

“First memory-- climbing the Statue of Liberty,” he said.

“It started out just to go to a couple, and then we had so few left to go to that we decided that we were going to finish it out,” Lisa said.

They finished in four years.

Jonah developed a love for driving to each destination.

“Stuffed a whole lot of pillows in the back seat, and done!” the West Burke boy said.

Between each night’s rest-- visits to a variety of landscapes.

“Some of them were very different because Death Valley-- it was super hot! Channel Islands-- there was an ocean near it!” Jonah said.

All the while learning about wildlife through Junior Ranger Books and earning badges to recognize the effort. It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of space left on his vest but Jonah says there’s lots of room to keep collecting.

“I hope to get some on the back, some to get on the inside of the back,” he said.

We met at the Marsh-Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park because while it’s not considered one of the 50 national parks in the contiguous United States, it’s the only destination in Vermont run by the National Park Service. So Jonah can collect one of those Junior Ranger badges there.

“I think it’s part of just that feeling of accomplishment,” Lisa said.

She says it has been wonderful to watch her son grow during their travels together.

“We started out and he could probably only hike two or three miles, and now he can hike 10,” she said.

All while teaching him lessons about plants, animals and people living in harmony.

“The conservation piece is so important to me, making sure that he appreciates it,” Lisa said.

It’s a Junior Ranger responsibility Jonah takes seriously.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why do you want to encourage people to visit these parks, too?

Jonah Matte: Because we need another generation of rangers.

And there are still plenty of places to spread that message.

“My favorite quote to him is the only adventure you’re ever going to regret is the one you don’t take,” Lisa said. “So that’s like our motto.”

The next adventure: Alaska. And Hawaii and American Samoa after that, ticking off every national park in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont lawmakers race to gavel out virtual session

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont lawmakers are looking to wrap up a marathon legislative session by putting final touches on the state budget.

News

Citizen Cider releases new product with help from Vermonters

Updated: 21 minutes ago
It contains apples donated from people across the state.

News

Wheels for Warmth cancels annual fundraiser

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has forced another long-running Vermont fundraiser to cancel.

News

Lamoille County's Zero Suicide Initiative

Updated: 23 minutes ago
September is Suicide Prevention Month and all week on the Channel 3 News we’ve been focusing on mental health and suicide prevention.

News

Restaurants work to bounce back after lockdown

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Restaurants in our region are relying on outdoor seating to help boost their business. Our Scott Fleishman learned more about how Citizen Cider is bouncing back after the shutdown.

Latest News

News

Restaurants work to bounce back after lockdown

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Despite the fact that we need some rain around here, the warmer weather is a good thing for local restaurants and pubs that, these days, rely on outdoor seating for a boost in business.

AP

Sununu calls Trump take on transfer of power ‘inappropriate’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump made “a very inappropriate comment” when he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election.

News

BROADBANDGRANT - clipped version

Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROADBANDGRANT

News

Vermont clerks gear up for history-making vote

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermonters should expect their election ballots in the mail soon, after the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday began sending the ballots in batches to all registered Vermont voters.

AP

Indoor dining restrictions to be eased in New Hampshire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to move tables closer together starting Oct. 1 if they install barriers between them.

News

Vermont boy, 9, on a mission to see every US national park

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jonah Matte and his mom, Lisa Higgins, have walked side by side through all 50 national parks in the contiguous United States.