Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers race to gavel out virtual session

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking to wrap up a marathon legislative session by putting final touches on the state budget.

The $7 billion spending plan includes $30 million in bridge funding for the cash-strapped Vermont State Colleges System. There’s also another $20 million in hazard pay for frontline workers who were left out of the first round of grants.

The hazard pay piece is in the budget right now which we still have to negotiate but I cannot imagine the House would not agree to making the benefits available to those employees," said Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County.

Meanwhile, The Labor Department says about 25,000 unemployment checks went out on Friday to eligible Vermonters as part of the Lost Wages Assistance program. More checks are going in the mail in the coming days for people who were certified after September 14th, but there are about 2,000 people who aren’t eligible at all.

The LWA program gives eligible Vermonters $300 benefits for three weeks. Vermont was recently approved for three more weeks of benefits but the state hasn’t received any of that money yet.

Vermont lawmakers also Thursday approved a bill that would ban the sale of ivory products and other covered animal parts in the Green Mountain State. The bill is intended to reduce the illegal hunting and sale of endangered animals in Africa including organs from lions, and elephants, and giraffes. Penalties include potentially thousands of dollars in fines.

People will still be able to pass their antiques off to family members or to a museum. “If you have a chess set, for example, where it has above a certain weight, you can give it to a collection, but you can’t sell it,” Sen. Kitchel said. The bill now heads to Governor Scott’s desk.

Lawmakers are hoping to wrap up work on the budget Thursday night and adjourn soon after. But unlike the hoopla surrounding the gavelling out of traditional adjournments, the Statehouse in Montpelier is dark, and will likely remain so when lawmakers return for what will likely be another virtual session in a little over three months.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Citizen Cider releases new product with help from Vermonters

Updated: 21 minutes ago
It contains apples donated from people across the state.

News

Wheels for Warmth cancels annual fundraiser

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has forced another long-running Vermont fundraiser to cancel.

News

Lamoille County's Zero Suicide Initiative

Updated: 23 minutes ago
September is Suicide Prevention Month and all week on the Channel 3 News we’ve been focusing on mental health and suicide prevention.

News

Restaurants work to bounce back after lockdown

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Restaurants in our region are relying on outdoor seating to help boost their business. Our Scott Fleishman learned more about how Citizen Cider is bouncing back after the shutdown.

Latest News

News

Restaurants work to bounce back after lockdown

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Despite the fact that we need some rain around here, the warmer weather is a good thing for local restaurants and pubs that, these days, rely on outdoor seating for a boost in business.

AP

Sununu calls Trump take on transfer of power ‘inappropriate’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump made “a very inappropriate comment” when he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election.

News

BROADBANDGRANT - clipped version

Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROADBANDGRANT

News

Vermont clerks gear up for history-making vote

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermonters should expect their election ballots in the mail soon, after the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday began sending the ballots in batches to all registered Vermont voters.

AP

Indoor dining restrictions to be eased in New Hampshire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to move tables closer together starting Oct. 1 if they install barriers between them.

News

Vermont boy, 9, on a mission to see every US national park

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jonah Matte and his mom, Lisa Higgins, have walked side by side through all 50 national parks in the contiguous United States.