Advertisement

Vermont to get $600K in surgical mesh settlement

File photo
File photo(ky3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some $600,000 is headed to Vermont after a surgical mesh company misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of its transvaginal mesh devices.

CR Bard Incorporated’s devices were used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence in women.

Thousands of women with the devices implanted have suffered serious health complications because of them.

New York and New Hampshire will also get money as part of this settlement.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont lawmakers race to gavel out virtual session

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont lawmakers are looking to wrap up a marathon legislative session by putting final touches on the state budget.

News

Citizen Cider releases new product with help from Vermonters

Updated: 21 minutes ago
It contains apples donated from people across the state.

News

Wheels for Warmth cancels annual fundraiser

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has forced another long-running Vermont fundraiser to cancel.

News

Lamoille County's Zero Suicide Initiative

Updated: 23 minutes ago
September is Suicide Prevention Month and all week on the Channel 3 News we’ve been focusing on mental health and suicide prevention.

News

Restaurants work to bounce back after lockdown

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Restaurants in our region are relying on outdoor seating to help boost their business. Our Scott Fleishman learned more about how Citizen Cider is bouncing back after the shutdown.

Latest News

News

Restaurants work to bounce back after lockdown

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Despite the fact that we need some rain around here, the warmer weather is a good thing for local restaurants and pubs that, these days, rely on outdoor seating for a boost in business.

AP

Sununu calls Trump take on transfer of power ‘inappropriate’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump made “a very inappropriate comment” when he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election.

News

BROADBANDGRANT - clipped version

Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROADBANDGRANT

News

Vermont clerks gear up for history-making vote

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermonters should expect their election ballots in the mail soon, after the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday began sending the ballots in batches to all registered Vermont voters.

AP

Indoor dining restrictions to be eased in New Hampshire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to move tables closer together starting Oct. 1 if they install barriers between them.

News

Vermont boy, 9, on a mission to see every US national park

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jonah Matte and his mom, Lisa Higgins, have walked side by side through all 50 national parks in the contiguous United States.