Vermont to get $600K in surgical mesh settlement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some $600,000 is headed to Vermont after a surgical mesh company misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of its transvaginal mesh devices.

CR Bard Incorporated’s devices were used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence in women.

Thousands of women with the devices implanted have suffered serious health complications because of them.

New York and New Hampshire will also get money as part of this settlement.

