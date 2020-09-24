Advertisement

VSP: Road signs vandalized in Charleston

North Woods Stewardship Center vandalism
North Woods Stewardship Center vandalism(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a number of road signs were vandalized in Charleston.

The signs are along a 10-mile square road in Charleston and were spray-painted with the letters WLM.

Police believe it happened overnight Monday into Tuesday.

It has been reported as a bias incident.

If you have any information, State Police in Derby asks you to give them a call at (802) 334-8881.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body of missing New Hampshire man found

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police believe they have found the body of a missing New Hampshire man and are calling his death suspicious.

News

Vermont State Police to roll out body cameras following years of discussion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Body cameras for Vermont State Police have been a yearslong debate following concerns of the storage costs for all of the footage, but now VSP plans to roll them out by the end of 2020.

News

Businesses find new ways to operate during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
How are businesses adjusting how they operate during the pandemic? Our media partners at Seven Days are taking a closer look. Celine McArthur spoke with Ken Picard about what he found.

News

WCAX 5 p.m. News, Part 2

Latest News

Politics

Hassan pushes Fauci on vaccine transparency

Updated: 5 hours ago
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan told top health officials Tuesday she’s concerned Americans are losing confidence in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine response.

News

CVPH employee hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19

Politics

Cobb says support for Stefanik puts ACA in jeopardy

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tedra Cobb, The Democrat running for New York’s 21st Congressional District, held a virtual event Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Senate holding off on filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

News

An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

News

UVM Health Network pushes back against GMCB budget cuts

Updated: 5 hours ago
The leader of the UVM Health Network, Vermont’s largest health care network, is pushing back against state regulators, saying mandated budget cuts will put a further strain on access to patient care and make it more expensive.

News

School bus driver dies after suffering medical event on bus

Updated: 5 hours ago