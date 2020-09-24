VSP: Road signs vandalized in Charleston

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a number of road signs were vandalized in Charleston.

The signs are along a 10-mile square road in Charleston and were spray-painted with the letters WLM.

Police believe it happened overnight Monday into Tuesday.

It has been reported as a bias incident.

If you have any information, State Police in Derby asks you to give them a call at (802) 334-8881.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.