Watch Live: Gov. Cuomo briefing

NEW YORK (AP) - Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to address the situation during a Thursday morning briefing. Watch live at 11:30 on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch below.

Chanting “Say her name, Breonna Taylor,” the crowd then started marching in the street in downtown Brooklyn, past onlookers and honking cars.

The grand jury indicted one Louisville officer in connection to the March 13 killing, but for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it. No charges were brought against the two officers who fired their weapon at Taylor.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)