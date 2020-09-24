Wheels for Warmth cancels annual fundraiser

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced another long-running Vermont fundraiser to cancel.

Wheels for Warmth announced Thursday it won’t be happening this fall. The event has been running for 16 years and raises tens of thousands of dollars for heating assistance programs in Vermont by donating tires which are then resold or recycled for a small fee.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Richard Wobby, a Wheels for Warmth volunteer, about how even though the event is not happening, the need for heating assistance remains great, particularly this winter.

