BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here we go! Summer is back!

With the sunshine we’ve seen already today, temperatures have soared into the upper 70s!

There is a very weak frontal system which has been drifting around along the Canadian border, and that may bring intervals of clouds and a stray shower or sprinkle this afternoon and again tomorrow. But even so we are expecting unseasonably warm temperatures.

This weekend, the first weekend of fall it will feel very much like summer! Again we are looking for sunshine mixed with a few clouds, but temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cold front early next week will bring some clouds, some showers as well as some cooler temperatures. By the end of next week, our daytime highs will be back in the 50s!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.