Advertisement

Annual Holiday Train through Northern New York canceled

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HENRY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not roll into New York’s North Country this year.

The train full of lights and performers singing Christmas songs has stopped in Northern New York since 1999.

But due to the pandemic, Canadian Pacific says the train will not make its annual holiday trip this year.

Instead, the company will donate to food banks along its route and host a virtual concert.

Canadian Pacific says the modified program will help draw attention to food security issues.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a statement. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run.”

Click here for more information.

CP says it intends to resume operating the annual train tour in 2021.

Related Stories:

Christmas spirit rolls into North Country on holiday train

Holiday Train heading through Plattsburgh

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor adds post to oversee transformation of Burlington police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington's mayor has created a new position to oversee efforts to transform policing in the city.

News

Vt. fugitives charged in St. Albans boat launch stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police have arrested two people for an assault at St. Albans boat launch earlier this month.

AP

NH town to move 3 dozen graves from eroding cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents of a New Hampshire town voted to move the remains of around three dozen people from a cemetery that is eroding into a river.

AP

Pownal wants fire-damaged race track demolished

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pownal Board of Health wants the fire-damaged grandstand building at the long-closed Green Mountain Racetrack to be demolished.

Latest News

News

Scott says Vermont schools moving into phase 3 of reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders gave an update on that in a news briefing Friday on the state’s COVID-19 response.

News

Boil-water notice in Barton Village

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A conservation notice is in effect for Barton Village as staff work on investigating the location of a water leak.

News

K-9 Duke greets students in Williston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
K-9 Duke has had quite the fanfare leading up to his debut in the Williston Community, but before he is officially sworn in and certified as a therapy animal, he has to train.

News

K-9 Duke gets out in the community

Updated: 7 hours ago
K-9 Duke gets out in the community as he trains to be a therapy dog

News

K-9 Duke greets students in Williston

Updated: 7 hours ago
K-9 Duke has had quite the fanfare leading up to his debut in the Williston Community, but before he is officially sworn in and certified as a therapy animal, he has to train.

AP

Gov. Sununu to enact emergency drought rules

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he anticipates announcing a statewide severe drought law.