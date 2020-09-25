Annual Holiday Train through Northern New York canceled

PORT HENRY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not roll into New York’s North Country this year.

The train full of lights and performers singing Christmas songs has stopped in Northern New York since 1999.

But due to the pandemic, Canadian Pacific says the train will not make its annual holiday trip this year.

Instead, the company will donate to food banks along its route and host a virtual concert.

Canadian Pacific says the modified program will help draw attention to food security issues.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a statement. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run.”

CP says it intends to resume operating the annual train tour in 2021.

