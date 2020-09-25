Advertisement

Ausable Brewing Company celebrates Oktoberfest

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Having fun in the sun with a cold brew and a sausage link or two, and hoping to bring a boost to business.

The Ausable Brewing Company in Keeseville, New York, is hosting Oktoberfest until 8 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 2-8 p.m.

This is the second year for Oktoberfest there. Last year, it was their biggest weekend of the year.

Due to the pandemic, there were questions about whether there would be an Oktoberfest this year. The co-owners, brothers Dan and Dylan Badger, decided two weeks ago to do it.

They founded Ausable Brewing in 2014.

It’s only open between May and December, so you would think the pandemic lockdown in March, didn’t have much of an impact here.

“But, we always throw a St. Patrick’s Day and that, on top of Oktoberfest, one of our busiest days of the year, every single year, and so that was right mid-March right when things started to get a little sketchy, decided to shut down and not do our St. Patrick’s Day, right before New York state declared we couldn’t anyways. We just saw it as too much of a risk to do it. It was immediate and by mid-March, we knew it was going to be tough,” Dylan Badger said.

They are taking all safety precautions at their Oktoberfest seriously. There is plenty of land, so you can be spaced out. Masks are required when not at our table, sanitizer is also available.

Dylan Badger says some customers were upset at the new guidelines, but he says they’ve brought in more customers than turned away.

