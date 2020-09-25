Boquet Valley Central School District returns to class

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York school district that pulled students from the classroom because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a nearby nursing home is inviting students back.

The COVID case numbers have significantly decreased since the outbreak, so the district feels safe bringing kids back to school.

All grades at Boquet Valley Central School District have the option to be back in the classroom four days a week. On Wednesdays, students will have activities to work on at home so the school can be sanitized.

If staying remote works best for a student and their family, they are allowed to stay remote.

The school asks that whichever plan a family picks, that they stick to that plan for at least five weeks.

Classes will move back to in-person on Oct. 5.

